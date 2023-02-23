Four people arrested
by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests by local police on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jasmine M. Blount, 25, of the 1900 block of Laurel Oak Road, Flint, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 349 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Latasha R. Jefferson, 35, of the 2200 block of Woodstock Avenue, Pittsburgh, arrested in the 2100 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of felony interference with custody.
• Andrew W. Richmond, 64, of the 16000 block of C.R. 7, Edon, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony motor vehicle theft.
• Clinton W. Sours, 57, of the 900 block of Whaley Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 6900 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
