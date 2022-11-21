KENDALLVILLE — When you’re hot, you’re hot.
And when you’re as hot at the free-throw line as the East Noble girls basketball team was Saturday night against Fort Wayne North Side, you tend to win games.
The Knights, despite only making three free throws in the first half, finished the game with 19 to defeat the Legends 51-35 and put an end to their three-game losing streak.
East Noble (2-3 overall) came back from a 5-pont deficit to the Legends (0-5) at halftime largely in part to senior Bree Walmsley going 7-for-7 at the free-throw line in the third quarter and leading all scorers with 15 points, including 11 coming from the charity stripe.
Senior Kya Mosley made an additional five from the foul line to finish the game with nine points alongside junior Payton Quake.
In the first quarter, the Knights started strong, opening the game on an 8-2 run, started by a pair of Walmsley free throws at the 6:46 mark, before junior Bailea Bortner hit a three and Quake added a basket.
The Legends, however, closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 9-8 lead into the second, where they built on it to lead 21-16 at the break.
Along with Walmsley’s free throws and bucket, Quake added two baskets and a free throw, and Mosley and freshman Addison Deming each scored to help give the Knights a 34-29 lead through three quarters, before they outscored North Side 17-6 in the final eight minutes for the victory.
Other scorers for the Knights were Bortner (8 points), freshmen Kate David (6) and Deming (2) and junior Lexie LaLone (2).
For North Side, sophomore Kaleah Williams led with 12 points and senior Jaliyah Paige added 11.
The Knights have beaten the Legends six straight times dating back to the 2018-19 season.
East Noble will travel to play Class 4A No. 10 Carroll today with a varsity tip-off time of 7:30 p.m.
East Noble won the junior varsity game 48-9 to improve to 4-1. Scorers for the Knights were LaLone (10 points), Rae David (8), Ella Edwards (7), Nora Laur (6), Mckenna Strohm (6), Rylee Pasztor (5), Macey Colin (4) and Megan Seymour (2).
