Wreck causes explosion, destroys mobile home
ANGOLA — An Angola Police officer was injured and a mobile home and a car were destroyed after a wreck caused an explosion at a mobile home park in Angola on Sunday.
Jose Salud Gonzalez, 66, Angola, was arrested on a charge of Class A misdemeanor operating while intoxicated after he allegedly struck the gas service meter at the mobile home after he turned a curve too sharply on a private drive in the park located off the 600 block of North Wayne Street.
The Angola police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene at 4:28 p.m. and a gas leak was detected and NIPSCO was called.
At 4:35 p.m., an explosion occurred, ruining the mobile home and the 2002 Toyota Camry Gonzalez was driving.
In addition, a piece of flying debris struck an Angola police officer on the arm, who was injured and taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital where he was treated and later released.
It is believed that no one was in the mobile home at the time of the incident. No other injuries were reported other than those to the officer, who was not named.
Covered bridge association planning nature trail
AUBURN — In the year of the 150th anniversary of the Spencerville Covered Bridge, the Spencerville Covered Bridge Association plans to develop a trail at the popular site.
Monday, association representatives Mary Diehl and Bob Wilder gave an update on the bridge and associated activities to DeKalb County Commissioners.
Diehl said a celebration event tentatively is planned for Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
She then went on to announce the association’s proposed trail project, which would create a loop between the covered bridge and the newer bridge to the south on C.R. 68 in Spencerville.
Diehl said property on the north side of Mill Street is state property and a contract for the association’s use of the property for a trail has been approved.
“We are hoping to create the same agreement with you to utilize the property between he two bridges to complete the loop,” she explained.
Diehl and Wilder said the loop would be a nature trail and a natural path would be adequate, and the group would be guided by ideas from the Indiana Division of Fish and Game.
“I don’t think people realize what an attraction it is.”
Fund drive to build playground at Ashley school
ASHLEY — Brightmark is throwing its weight behind the fundraising effort to build a new, inclusive playground for Country Meadow Elementary School.
The school has a goal of building a new playground that will be able to be used by all of the students at the school, which includes pre-kindergarten students and special needs students.
As part of its academic structure, Country Meadow offers a tailored program for social and emotional learning — competencies they intentionally teach, review and practice with pre-K through fifth-grade students.
The goal is to replace a playground that dates to the construction of Country Meadow some 25 years ago.
The current playground, while it is in good shape, is just too large for many of the younger students.
The new playground will bring in equipment that’s smaller and has better access for the younger students as well as activities for the older students.
Brightmark has been promoting a Go Fund Me page for the effort and made a pledge of $10,000 from the company for the effort.
The goal is to raise $360,000. The Go Fund Me page can be found at https://bit.ly/3CdfOIT.
Man arrested on multiple charges
ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne man who is facing charges in relation with a significant theft case out of Butler has been arrested for arson and theft in a Steuben County case.
He’s also facing charges in connection with numerous theft and burglary cases in Steuben and DeKalb counties.
Matthew K. McKinley, 37, was arrested at the Steuben County Jail Dec. 16 on initial charges of Level 4 felony arson, Level 5 felony burglary and Level 6 felony theft. Formal charges of arson and theft have been filed in court and McKinley has two other pending cases of Level 5 felony burglary and a charge of Level 6 felony theft from 2021.
In addition, McKinley is under investigation in connection with numerous other cases where charges have yet to be filed stemming from incidents in northeast Indiana and into Ohio and Michigan, authorities said.
At the time of his arrest last week, McKinley was lodged in the DeKalb County Jail.
Following his arrest in August by Butler authorities, Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger conservatively estimated the total value of the stolen tools and equipment to be $400,000, if not much higher.
In an interview with Indiana State Police Detective David Poe, McKinley said he and his girlfriend would travel country roads looking for abandoned properties from which to take items.
