KENDALLVILLE — A Noble County LGBTQ group expressed its disappointment following Thursday’s speaking event from author Abigail Shrier, citing a missed opportunity for dialogue about transgender issues and instead getting a one-way presentation.
The statement comes from Friends of Dorothy, a new advocacy group for LGTBQ residents in and around Noble County and in the process of forming a new nonprofit.
Interim Chair Zion McNull, who attended Thursday’s talk with a small group, provided the following statement:
“Today, at the Noble County Fairgrounds, Friends of Dorothy and our allies attended a speaking engagement hosted by ‘Noble Events,’ a new organization started by the Chair of the Noble County Republican Party. We were personally invited by the Chair after having a dialogue with her and her pastor earlier this year, a dialogue that would not have happened if we did not speak up in December to let Kendallville know that we’re not going to stand for the ignorance anymore, and a dialogue that will not recur except in a public forum with the litany of actual professionals, ‘activists,’ and LGBTQ community members that weren’t included in this ‘forum.’
“We were impressed this event would be an opportunity for dialogue. Instead, we sat for 1.5 hours while the author of ‘Irreversible Damage,’ Abigail Shrier, touched on themes largely found within her book. And we would know, because we just spent the last three weeks scrupulously digesting the contents of her book, hoping that we would be able to have a meaningful discussion with the author about her claims, to develop a more holistic understanding of her assertions and, as we read the book, address certain inaccuracies and issues.
“Event organizers wanted to make it out that this was a dialogue, a public form. It was a staged interview, Fox News meets PBS. We weren’t allowed to record the event. They told us to turn our phones off for ‘copyright.’ There was no dissenting opinion heard, no doctor, no trans person, no Q&A. The established Republicans don’t like to be challenged, that’s why they shy away from debates.
“Granted, there was certainly a lot to be said about doctors, and teachers, and medical standards, and therapists, and our schools. While many in our community aren’t in a position to speak up for themselves as a minority, trans readers: the participants at this event took no issue speaking on your behalf. We’re not going to let that go unhindered. As an aside, I dread the thought of how many closeted individuals had to endure the event alone in the crowd. It does get better, I promise.
“Truly, we are disappointed, but not surprised. It is clear that most people who attended the event weren’t there to have a dialogue, but to be convinced. And per chance to convince others.
“There is more to come, we will be releasing the findings of the special committee assigned to read and scrutinize the book in coming weeks. This will be published on our website, noblecountylgbt.com.
“I am very proud of the members who made it tonight. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but for now, let’s rest.”
