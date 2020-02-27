Family & Support Services
Big Brothers/Big Sisters
1005 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne
456-1600
Boy Scouts of America
8315 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne
432-9593
Butler Filling Station
Cindy Snyder, administrative director
Butler Youth Evangelical Association
315 S. Federal St., Butler
868-5683
Brightpoint (formerly CANI)
227 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne
(800) 589-3506 or (260) 423-3546
Children First Center (includes: Healthy Families, H.O.M.E. Program)
Maureen Prebynski, interim director
1752 Wesley Road, P.O. Box 562, Auburn
925-3865
Community Foundation of DeKalb County
Tanya Young, executive director
700 S. Main St., Auburn
925-0311
Creative Play School
County Line Church of God
7716 N. County Line Road, Auburn
627-2482
The Curiosity Shop
Next-to-new shop operated by the hospital auxiliary
1209 S. Randolph St., Garrett
DeKalb Pregnancy Center
Marcia Provines, executive director
903 Cardinal Court, Auburn
925-3267
DeKalb County Cooperative Extension Service
Elysia Rodgers, Extension director
DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Suite 300, Auburn
925-2562
DeKalb County Department of Child Services
934 W. 15th St., Auburn
925-2810
Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana
Marianne Stanley, executive director
P.O. Box 620, 101 N. Main St., Auburn
925-2508
Garrett Community Care Food Pantry
108 W. Houston St., Garrett
357-3315
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Head Start/Early Head Start
Jonell Malcolm, director
504 S. 2nd St., Garrett
357-3333
RISE Inc.
1600 Wohlert St., Angola
665-9408
Shelter Ministries, The SonShine Ministry
Renee Florin, director
1103 W. Auburn Drive, Auburn
925-9200
United Way of DeKalb County
208 S. Jackson St., P.O. Box 307, Auburn
927-0995
Warm a Heart Community Outreach
Diane Reynolds, director
101 W. Railroad St., Waterloo
An independent Christ-centered community outreach providing meals, groceries and encouragement to area families in need
908-0437
Women, Infants, and Children Auburn WIC Program
265 N. Grandstaff Drive, Auburn
925-1740
YMCA of DeKalb County
Robert Krafft, CEO
533 North St., Auburn
925-9622
Health services
American Cancer Society, Northeast Indiana Office
111 E. Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne
471-3911
American Lung Association of Indiana
115 W. Washington St., Suite 1180S, Indianapolis
(317) 819-1181
American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana
1212 E. California Road, Fort Wayne
484-9336
DeKalb Association for the Developmentally Disabled
P.O. Box 233, Garrett
357-5595
Parkview DeKalb Hospital and EMS
Tasha Eicher, president
1316 E. 7th St., Auburn
925-4600
Northeastern Center
1800 Wesley Road, Auburn
925-2453
St. Martin’s Healthcare Clinic
Providing health services for uninsured and underinsured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties
1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett
357-0077
Senior organizations
DeKalb County Council On Aging
Meg Zenk, director
Heimach Activity Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn
925-3311
Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)
Shirley Johnson, director
107 W. 5th St., Auburn
925-0917
