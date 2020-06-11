INDIANAPOLIS — On what is inarguably LaGrange County’s worst day for COVID-19 to date, the county added 31 new cases of the virus and logged its third death.
DeKalb County also recorded its second death as of Thursday’s statewide report.
The LaGrange County numbers come one day after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box highlight LaGrange and Elkhart counties as areas of concern statewide.
Two counties recorded a new death, while one county had one death subtracted.
LaGrange County recorded its third death, the first since April 27, while DeKalb County also recorded it second death, that county’s first since April 14.
Noble County’s death count was also reduced by one. After being reported as 25 on Wednesday, the number was edited to 24 in Thursday’s report.
Numbers on the state report change when COVID-19 cases are fixed to reflect the correct county of residence for the patient.
Because of that, it’s unclear whether one person was incorrectly tallied to Noble and then reclassified to either LaGrange or DeKalb, or if it was logged to a different county out of the immediate area.
Steuben County hasn’t had any new deaths recently, remaining at two all-time.
In total, 31 people in the four-county area have now died of COVID-19.
On top of having a new death added to its county total, LaGrange County also saw its biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases ever, rising 31 cases to 219 total.
That in itself was a 16.5% increase in just one day for a county that has now seen 159 new cases since Memorial Day. Since the holiday, LaGrange County has experience a 265% increase in new cases.
The recent sharp spike in cases drew attention from state leaders during Wednesday’s COVID-19 press conference, with Box stating that LaGrange County was one area in the state where new hospitalizations have been rising, in contrast to a general statewide decline.
Although northeast Indiana maintains good hospital capacity, the localized trend was a concern warranting additional monitoring.
Box said Wednesday that discussions were happening with local leaders to continue organizing additional outreach to Amish communities to offer testing, medical advice and COVID-19 education, as recent large gatherings may be a point source for new infections.
DeKalb County had another significant increase on Thursday, rising 10 cases to 94 overall. Steuben County increased two to hit 100 cases all-time, and Noble County, which had been surging over the last two weeks, had a low day, adding just one additional case.
With just 411 new cases statewide on Thursday, the four-county area accounted for 10.7% of the overall case volume in the state.
