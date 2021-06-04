Volleyball
Angola’s Gaerte picked to JVA All-National team for club success
MILWAUKEE — Angola’s Morgan Gaerte was recently selected to 2021 Ultra Ankle Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team, which recognizes the top girls indoor volleyball players competing for a JVA member club in the 15s to 18s division this club season.
Gaerte just completed her freshman year at Angola High School. She is a 6-foot-4 middle hitter who plays for Angola-based Team Pineapple. She was one of 19 girls from the Class of 2024 who were selected to the All-National Team. A total of 79 student athletes were selected to the team overall.
The All-National honorees were selected by the JVA Awards Committee from the athletes nominated for the 2021 Ultra Ankle JVA Watch List announced in March. They will be honored during the virtual JVA awards presentation on July 28 and will receive a gift from Ultra Ankle and JVA for their achievement.
Gaerte was a leading offensive player for the AHS varsity volleyball team last fall, leading the Hornets to a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship and a runner-up finish to Class 3A state champion Bishop Dwenger in the Bishop Dwenger Sectional.
Gaerte also participated in track and field for the Hornets this spring while taking on a busy club volleyball schedule. She was a regional qualifier, the Angola Sectional champion and the NECC runner-up in the high jump.
