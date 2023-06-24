DeKalb Central school board votes down $20M building project
WATERLOO — DeKalb Central officials and school board members look to regroup after the board voted 3-2 Tuesday to not proceed with a $20.87 million bond issue.
The vote followed more than 45 minutes of public comment, with many asking the board to move forward with the plan that would upgrade fire alarm systems at each of the district’s buildings, address leaks, make repairs to roofs, bleachers, replace lockers, and upgrade lighting and media centers among others.
Had the bond been approved, it would have been repaid over a 10-year period with a total payback cost of $27,340,000, the board heard.
A yes vote would have been followed by an advertisement for a hearing on the projects and advertising a request for proposals for contractor as constructor services.
Following a presentation by Superintendent Steve Teders, board member Heather Krebs made a motion to move forward, seconded by Valerie Armstrong.
Board president Greg Lantz and members Tony Baker and Jeff Johnson voted against the measure.
Afterwards, Lantz and Teders were asked for the district’s next steps.
“This point forward, we’ve got to get a bond moving right away. The proposal that we had on the table last Tuesday (at a public school board work session) was a $10 million bond to start,” Lantz said following the three-hour-plus meeting.
“We have $5 million in cash based on the presentation you saw here, so that’s $15 million in cash injection in the facilities.
“From there, what we’re going to do is it allows us time to understand what the economy’s going to do next year,” Lantz said. “The goal is to try to pay off the rest of the bonds by 2028, keep the tax rate neutral.”
Lantz said his goal is, if the district’s assessed value continues to rise, the school board can seek more funding.
“The goal is to eventually get to where we’re on a pay as we go philosophy,” Lantz explained.
“Like anything, if something doesn’t pass, you have to regroup and you have to think about how we can possibly move forward with what needs to get done in a different way,” Teders said afterwards.
“That’s what we’re doing to do. We’re going to maintain a positive outlook and still try to move forward with as much as we can do and try to bring along as many people with us as we possibly can,” he said.
Police locate missing children from Cleveland
WATERLOO — Police were able to safely recover two missing children as part of an amber alert out of Cleveland, Ohio June 17, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to a news release, at 10:46 p.m. June 17, county police were made aware of a vehicle that was involved in the amber alert. Deputies located the vehicle in the 4700 block of U.S. 6. The vehicle was then followed to the Shell gas station in Waterloo, where deputies made contact with the occupants of the vehicle.
After making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, it was determined that the two juveniles were inside, police said.
The juveniles were taken into protective custody and later released to the Department of Child Protective Services.
Cleveland Police issued the alert just after 7:45 p.m. June 17 when the mother failed to give her two kids — reportedly a five-year-old boy and an eight-month-old girl — over to children and family services. Police said the mother had allegedly made multiple threats to harm the children.
Cleveland Police are conducting an ongoing investigation. The children are safe at this police, county police said.
Steuben officials make offer on property near new judicial center
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners decided to make an offer on a property that sits at the corner of the site of construction of the new judicial center in their meeting Monday.
Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners, tendered a verbal offer to owners of the property that lies in the southeast corner of the site of the judicial center development, at the corner of East Water and South Washington streets.
If property owner Thomas P. Walker accepts the county’s offer of approximately $112,000, the county will own the entire block where the judicial center is being constructed.
The purchase would also need the approval of the Steuben County Council, the county’s fiscal body.
Howard said if the property is acquired, he envisions it being used possibly for additional parking and/or green space. There currently is a rain garden just to the west of the property.
When the county started planning for the construction of the judicial center a couple years ago, Thomas reportedly was not interested in selling his property, which is used as a rental. It currently is vacant.
Discussions with Thomas by county officials occurred recently, Howard said, and the interest had changed.
The $112,000 offer comes from what was an average of two independent appraisals the county obtained on the property. A government entity can pay less than the average of the two appraisals for the purchase of real estate and any improvements on the land, but typically not much more.
Stuckey said the county shouldn’t offer more, other than costs that could have arisen from the process of condemnation, had the county chosen that route. Officials have said all along they did not want to condemn the property to acquire it.
County tax records say the property is worth $63,800. There is a two-story house on the property, with a garage and a shed. The lot is 62 feet by 132 feet.
With the exception of the Walker property, the county owned the remainder of the block bordered by South Washington Street on the east, East Water Street on the south, South Martha Street on the west and East The $26 million, 54,600-square-foot, three-story judicial center has been under construction since September 2022. During Monday’s meeting, commissioners said there would be enough money in the bond for the project to cover the cost of the Walker property purchase.
The new judicial center is being built to replace the functions of the existing, historic 1868 Steuben County Courthouse. The move is being made because the existing Courthouse does not meet standards of the Americans With Disabilities Act, is tight on space and has many security failings.
Former Vice President Pence visits Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE — Former Vice President Mike Pence said if elected president, he’d make permanent the tax cuts created under his former boss’ administration and would roll back regulations during his stop at Allen County Republican Party Headquarters.
“I’m running for president because I think this country is in a lot of trouble,” Pence told a few dozen supporters gathered late afternoon Wednesday at county GOP headquarters, 135 W. Main St., Fort Wayne.
Pence credited his four years with President Donald Trump — who is among Pence’s challengers in running for a shot at the GOP nomination and is seeing to get a second term, despite numerous legal challenges — with rebuilding the U.S. military and “we stood up to our enemies as never before. We secured our border. We revived our economy. We achieved energy independence for the first time in 75 years and we appointed three of the justices to the Supreme Court that gave America a new beginning for the right to life.”
He was referencing the Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court decision affirming the constitutional right to abortion.
