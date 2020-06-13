Classic car festival still on schedule in Auburn
AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival board said Thursday that it “intends, at this time, to hold the festival over Labor Day weekend as scheduled.”
The festival is scheduled to begin Saturday, Aug. 29, and continue throughout the following week, with most events occurring Thursday, Sept. 3, through Saturday, Sept. 5, on Labor Day weekend.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club of classic-car enthusiastsplans to announce later this month whether its members will attend this year.
“The 2020 ACD Festival may be different in some respects this year as we remain mindful of the current climate, but will remain the quality classic car celebration and family-friendly event that attendees have enjoyed for 64 years,” said Mike Boswell, ACD Festival board president.
Industry reported recovering, hiring
ALBION — On a tour of Noble County’s industrial parks Tuesday, “We started taking pictures of all the hiring signs, there were so many,” said Gary Gatman, executive director of the Noble County Economic Development Corp.
“It’s just noticeable that all the ‘we’re hiring’ signs are back,” Gatman said. He called it “a sign that things are maybe better than even we imagine.”
Economic development directors in DeKalb and LaGrange counties also are seeing positive signs as business bounces back during Indiana’s reopening from the coronavirus shutdown.
Kendallville opens bids for city trash contract
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville opened bids from five trash haulers Tuesday as it looks to ink a citywide trash contract starting this fall, with Noble County Disposal coming in as the apparent lower bidder.
Based on the bids received, households could expect to pay around $12.50 per month for trash and recycling service, if the city decided to accept the contract.
Bids were taken under advisement, and the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety will consider approval at its next meeting Tuesday.
Poultry company sees big upturn in business
ANGOLA — Miller Poultry has seen a huge increase in business as it tries to meet demand to provide products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did continue to work through the whole COVID thing. We are essential, providing food, protein,” said Kevin Diehl, vice president of plant operations at Miller in Orland. “Our business through this whole thing is just through the roof.”
Diehl said business has tripled in certain areas and in some instances quadrupled due to demand.
LaGrange County hit hardest by storms
Storms packing winds of 90 mph rolled through northeast Indiana, toppling trees and tossing semi-tractor-trailer rigs like toys Wednesday afternoon.
Four people are lucky to be alive after a large tree fell on the mobile home where they were riding out the massive storm. They all managed to escape without injury.
A powerful storm, packing straight-line winds that clocked at more than 90 mph, ripped through LaGrange County, leaving a path of destruction from Topeka in the south to Greenfield Mills in the northeast. Thousands of trees were uprooted, toppled or snapped in half, leaving most of the roads that crisscross the east half of the county impassable.
The storm also wreaked havoc in western Steuben County, but not to the extent of what hit LaGrange.
At Royer Lake, Lakeland junior Brendon Cipriano spent Thursday morning picking through debris left behind when his family home was destroyed by a falling tree. He as looking for anything that could salvaged. Cipriano said he wasn’t home when the storm hit, but the tree briefly trapped four family members inside the mobile home.
