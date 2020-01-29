NEW HAVEN — 3 Pals Pub, which has been serving up great food and drinks since early October last year, is now official. Members of the Chamber of Commerce, friends and well-wishers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 16 to formally welcome the establishment into the New Haven business community. After the ribbon was cut everyone went inside for a Chamber-hosted Meet Me at Five gathering.
Owners Todd Minnick, Dale Doctor and Vanessa Pedraza spent the four months leading up to October getting the building in shape. It had been sitting empty for the past four years following the closing of the Bulldog Pub.
The trio, who are equal partners, are originally from the Monroeville/Hoagland area. At one time Minnick owned bars in Monroeville and Pedraza worked for him. Doctor and Minnick have known each other for many years.
“After selling the bars and being out of the restaurant/tavern business for several years,” says Minnick, “I was ready to give it another go. The three of us decided to open up here in New Haven and since we’ve been friends for so long we chose to name it 3 Pals Pub. It took a lot of work, but we’re pleased with the reception we’ve received and things are going well.
“We pride ourselves on serving good food at reasonable prices. We offer specials every day and are particularly proud of our signature black & blue hamburger and our breaded tenderloin sandwich. We have a great staff and things have been getting better and better every month.”
3 Pals menu offerings include 13 appetizer choices ranging from onion rings, chicken strips and breaded mushrooms to tater tots or french fries, jalapeno poppers, a half-pound of breaded shrimp and a sample basket with a little bit of everything. More than 20 sandwich choices include seven styles of burgers, six chicken sandwiches, a couple of subs, two tenderloins, a fish sandwich, chicken salad and a BLT with six pieces of crispy bacon. In addition, patrons can order four different salads and a variety of sides, soups, desserts and drinks.
Of course, since 3 Pals is a pub, they offer a wide variety of domestic and imported beers and serve three different draft beers.
Minnick owned and operated Maples Inn, Toad Tavern and 101 Pub and Grub in Monroeville.
Doctor, a Monroeville native, has been a member of the town’s Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years and held nearly all positions, including chief. At one time he owned the box shop and presently farms 1,200 acres of corn and soy beans.
Pedraza, also from the Monroeville/Hoagland area, worked for Minnick for eight years and was manager of the 101 Pub and Grub and Toad Tavern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.