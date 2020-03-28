Enrollment: 2,250

Phone: 768-4404

Website: westview.k12.in.us

Superintendent: Randy Miller

Board Members: Keith Lambright, Dave Mehas, Carrie Schrock, Chad Bender, Jim Miller

Meadowview Elementary School (K-4)

Address: 7950 W. C.R. 050S, Shipshewana

Phone: 768-7702

Principal: Toni Whitney

Shipshewana-Scott Elementary School (K-4)

Address: 325 W. Middlebury St., Shipshewana

Phone: 768-4158

Principal: Ian Zuercher

Topeka Elementary School (K-4)

Address: 138 School St., Topeka

Phone: 593-2897

Principal: Becky Siegel

Westview Elementary School (5-6)

Address: 1715 S. C.R. 600W, Topeka

Phone: 768-7717

Principal: Juli Leeper

Westview Jr./Sr. High School (7-12)

Address: 1635 S. C.R. 600W, Topeka

Phone: 768-4146

Senior High Principal: Rich Cory

Junior High Principal: Amada Nine

