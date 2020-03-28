Enrollment: 2,250
Phone: 768-4404
Website: westview.k12.in.us
Superintendent: Randy Miller
Board Members: Keith Lambright, Dave Mehas, Carrie Schrock, Chad Bender, Jim Miller
Meadowview Elementary School (K-4)
Address: 7950 W. C.R. 050S, Shipshewana
Phone: 768-7702
Principal: Toni Whitney
Shipshewana-Scott Elementary School (K-4)
Address: 325 W. Middlebury St., Shipshewana
Phone: 768-4158
Principal: Ian Zuercher
Topeka Elementary School (K-4)
Address: 138 School St., Topeka
Phone: 593-2897
Principal: Becky Siegel
Westview Elementary School (5-6)
Address: 1715 S. C.R. 600W, Topeka
Phone: 768-7717
Principal: Juli Leeper
Westview Jr./Sr. High School (7-12)
Address: 1635 S. C.R. 600W, Topeka
Phone: 768-4146
Senior High Principal: Rich Cory
Junior High Principal: Amada Nine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.