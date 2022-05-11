PREP GIRLS TENNIS
NECC Tournament first-round matches at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Canterbury, 4:30 p.m.
New Haven at East Noble, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Bellmont, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Heritage at Eastside (Bridgewater), 4:30 p.m.
Garrett and Fairfield at West Noble, 4:45 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian at Fremont (Lake James), 5 p.m.
Huntington North at East Noble, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Bethany Christian at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Bellmont, 5:30 p.m.
New Haven at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
Angola at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Churubusco at Westview, 5 p.m.
Eastside at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Concordia, 5:30 p.m.
Angola at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
