WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Adrias J. Bornes, 27, of Warsaw, was arrested Nov. 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts each of possession of a narcotic drug and dealing cocaine.
Jace M. Martz, 22, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Kyle S. Ousley, 27, of Pierceton, was arrested Nov. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Travis J. Duckett, 29, of Huntington, was arrested Nov. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Tanner W. Tisher, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 18 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
April D. Greene, 36, of Liberty Mills, was arrested Nov. 18 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of home detention.
Billy J. Smith Jr., 45, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with domestic battery and criminal recklessness.
Ronnie A. Michael, 48, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts each of possession of methamphetamine and dealing in methamphetamine.
Richard K. Burget, 27, of Churubusco, was arrested Nov. 19 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Douglas A. Thompson, 59, of Churubusco, was arrested Nov. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with operating while never licensed.
Justin B. Clark, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with criminal recklessness.
Melissa S. Roberts, 52, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 20 by the Whitley County Probation Department, charged with probation violation.
Geddy S. J. Hopkins, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with robbery and theft.
Dennie E. Bills, 68, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 21 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Kimberly S. Minnick, 56, of Churubusco, was arrested Nov. 21 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Dustin R. Kendrick, 31, of Roanoke, was arrested Nov. 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.