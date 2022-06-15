Colleges Wilson named Academic All-American
AUSTIN, Texas — Recent Trine University graduate Brandi Wilson was selected as a 2021-22 Women’s At-Large Third Team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Wilson is the first Thunder women’s hockey player to become an Academic All-American. She graduated from Trine last month with a degree in communications and a 3.94 cumulative grade point average.
Wilson set single-season program records for goals (21), assists (19), points (40) and points per game (1.43) last season. She was named the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Year, leading the conference in points and goals and coming in second in assists.
