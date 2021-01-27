COLUMBIA CITY — Lakeland traveled to Columbia City for a make-up game on Wednesday, falling to the Eagles 58-49.
The game was competitive from the start, as the teams saw six lead changes in the first quarter. Lakeland led 4-2 to start the game, and Columbia City’s Brooks Longenbaugh gave the home team the lead with a 3-pointer at the 5:45 mark.
Lakeland’s Mason Douglas responded with back-to-back buckets, including a 3-pointer, to give the Lakers a 9-5 advantage.
The Eagles put in 6-foot-4 junior Jaxon Crawford, who boosted Columbia City to a 6-2 run to take back the lead, 14-13. However, Lakeland ended the quarter with a 3-pointer by Brayden Bontrager and a field goal from Douglas to make the score 18-14 after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter saw little offensive output from both teams until the final minute of the game.
Crawford scored on a three-point play to start the quarter, but Lakeland didn’t get on the board until about halfway through the quarter, 4:25, with a field goal from Douglas.
Columbia City, too, went dry, only scoring on an Andrew Hedrick jumper until there was about 1:30 left in the quarter.
The teams made up for the lack of offense in the final seconds of the half, as Longenbaugh, Hedrick, and Elias Spellman all scored for Columbia City. Bontrager nailed two 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer, to help Lakeland to a 29-25 lead at the half.
The Eagles put up three 3-pointers in the third quarter, helping Columbia City come within two points by the end of the third, 40-38. Lakeland’s Ben Keil got the hot hand for the Lakers in the quarter, putting up seven points for the visitors.
Columbia City took the lead and then some to start the fourth quarter. After a basket by Lakeland’s Douglas, the Eagles rattled off eight straight points, including three field goals in a row by Crawford, to lead 46-42.
Lakeland took the lead back with back-to-back scores by Douglas, but Columbia City’s Hedrick and Spellman scored to give the Eagles the lead for good.
The Eagles finished off the game with six free throws to make the final score 58-49.
Douglas led Lakeland with 19 points, followed by Bontrager with 17.
Columbia City’s Crawford led the Eagles with 17 points, followed by Hedrick and Spellman with 13 apiece.
Columbia City improves to 5-7 with the win and Lakeland falls to 6-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.