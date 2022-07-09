The Indiana Wine & Spirit Train rolled from Angola to Hamilton on Friday. The event was being repeated Saturday and Sept. 23 and 30.
The Indiana Rail Experience over four weeks between July and October features historic steam locomotive No. 765 and a vintage passenger train and includes an ice cream train event.
The 2.5-hour train ride Friday was billed as a ride “aboard a first-class passenger train with the wine, whiskey, beer, cigars, hors d’oeuvres, and dessert of your choice.”
However, ticket holders were informed a couple of days before the event that the “we have some operational changes to share with you based on guidance from the Indiana State Excise Police and feedback from our food and beverage vendors.”
Ticket holders were given two drink tickets each to consume their respective liquors ahead of the train trip. Though the liquor ran out a half-hour before the event, passengers, some in historic-style dress, still had a good time. They were treated to train car service that included snacks and soft drinks. They waved at numerous people who had stopped along the track to take photos and videos of the passing train.
A diesel engine pulled them to Hamilton where, those who wished, could exit the train, which backed down the tracks before going by them to give them a sense of the No. 765’s power. The passengers then reboarded the train and headed back to the original departure site at Trine University.
