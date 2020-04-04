Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is encouraging everyone to show their patriotism on Easter by flying their American flags.
The American flag can be displayed on all days, but in particular it should be flown on holidays, Honor Flight said.
This year especially, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is urging community residents to show their unity and support in a way that everyone can participate, by flying the American flag.
“Easter is a day traditionally spent with family, friends and loved ones,” Honor Flight Northeast Indiana President Dennis Covert said. “Due to COVID-19 precautions this year, that gathering is simply not possible. By flying the American flag at your home, your business (if essential), and from your car windows, you can demonstrate your support of our nation coming together in strength, perseverance, and pride against this invisible war … not unlike the battles that our veterans fought and continue to fight for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.