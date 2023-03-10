The Brokaw, Angola
Cocaine Bear and Creed III, today at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Closed Monday- Wednesday
The Strand Theatre, Kendallville
Champions and Creed III, today at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Closed Monday-Wednesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.