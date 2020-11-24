WATERLOO — Both drivers reported injuries from a crash Tuesday at 11:20 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Christopher Rowland, 17, of Auburn, complained of leg pain and a bloody nose. Jamie White, 38, of Auburn, complained of knee and neck pain. Both were treated at the scene and released by Parkview DeKalb EMS medics.
Police said Rowland was driving northbound over a bridge on C.R. 27 when he lost control of his 2007 Chrysler 300. The car crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with White’s southbound 2013 Chevrolet Traverse.
Both vehicles were rated as total losses and were removed by Jeff’s Towing. The Waterloo Marshal’s Department and Waterloo Fire Department also assisted county police.
