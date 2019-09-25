Last week saw plenty of exciting action with a comeback win in Albion and a group of Hornets getting their first win in style. The schedule doesn’t get any easier in Week 6, though, including a matchup with a top-10 team in Class 1A.
Here’s a look at this week’s games:
Angola at Fairfield
Video: Hometown Media on Facebook
Audio: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola), elkhartcountysports.com
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Fairfield High School, Benton
Records: Angola 1-4, Fairfield 3-2
Last meeting: Angola blanked the Falcons 70-0 at home last season
Last week: Angola defeated Lakeland 35-12, Fairfield lost to West Noble 38-6
Players to watch: Angola — Sr. RB/DB Ryan Brandt, Jr. QB Tucker Hasselman, So. RB Finley Hasselman, Jr. WR Gage King. Fairfield — Jr. QB Cory Lantz, Jr. RB Dalton Cripe, Jr. RB Quinn Kitson, Sr. WR/DB Nolan Sharick.
Outlook: Fairfield was the feelgood story of the NECC through the first month of the season, but now is in the thick of a back half of the schedule in which it will be tough to win another game.
The Falcons don’t do very much offensively, but are decent at what they do. They’ll have a chance to move the ball a bit with talented running backs Cripe and Kitson leading the way, but will be outmanned in the trenches against a bigger Hornet defensive front.
This game has all the signs of another rout, though I doubt it’ll be 70-0 again. Angola is bigger, faster and stronger at nearly every position and is on a mission after getting its first win. Hornets take this one by a large margin.
Fremont at Churubusco
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Churubusco High School
Records: Fremont 3-2, Churubusco 4-1
Last meeting: Churubusco won 36-8 at Fremont last year
Last week: Fremont defeated Central Noble 20-17, Churubusco defeated Prairie Heights 44-19
Players to watch: Fremont — Jr. QB Kameron Colclasure, Sr. RB Karson Meeks, Sr. RB Dylan Parsons, So. WR Gabel Pentecost. Churubusco — Sr. RB-LB Jake Fulk, Sr., RB-CB Gage Kelly, Sr., DT-OG Reese Wicker, So. LB Seth Abel.
Outlook: Fulk has already rushed for nearly 900 yards and 12 touchdowns. We are only halfway through the season. In total, Fulk has accounted for over half of the team’s rushing yards and roughly one-third of the team’s total offensive output.
Fremont has proven to be a much improved squad in 2019, but has also struggled to stop the run versus teams such as Fairfield and Central Noble, allowing nearly 300 yards to Falcons backs two weeks ago. Tonight will be the team’s stiffest challenge on the ground to date versus a perennial Class 1A power.
Colclasure and Co. have been a bit hit-and-miss offensively, though the junior QB did produce two late-game touchdowns that sealed a comeback win over the Cougars last week. Fremont will need to capitalize on that offensive momentum, as well as find ways to stretch the field, if it hopes to keep pace with another flock of Eagles that will surely be racking up some points.
Eastside at Prairie Heights
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hubert Cline Field, Brushy Prairie.
Records: Eastside 3-2, Prairie Heights 1-4
Last meeting: Blazers won 38-13 last year
Last week: Eastside defeated Garrett 28-8, Heights fell to Churubusco 44-19
Players to watch: Prairie Heights — Sr. QB Ethan Hoover, So. TE Camden Hall, So. WR/RB Sam Levitz, Jr. RB Zach Wiseman. Eastside — So. QB Laban Davis, Jr. RB Matthew Firestine, Fr. RB Dax Holman, Jr. WR Lane Burns, Jr. WR Wade Miller.
Outlook: Heights has found answers to several of its preseason questions — namely the addition of sophomore Sam Levitz to the offense — but, so far, that has not yielded many wins for the Panthers. Eastside, meanwhile, has scored huge wins over Churubusco and Garrett in back-to-back weeks and looks like one of the hottest teams in the conference.
The Blazers enter the game led by the sophomore quarterback Davis, who has produced both in the air and on the ground. While he doesn’t throw much, Davis has been efficient in completing 61 percent of his passes (33-of-54) while accumulating 497 yards. He has, though, thrown nearly as many interceptions (4) as touchdowns (5).
On the ground, Davis is also the Blazers’ leading rusher with 325 yards and four touchdowns through five games. Him and Firestine (226 yards, four scores) form a formidable rushing duo.
With a relatively weak back end of the schedule (Eastside’s final four opponents currently field a combined 6-14 record) the Blazers could be primed to make a run for the NECC Small School title.
