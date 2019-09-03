CN’s Shepherd
third at XC meet
BUTLER — Eastside’s boys cross country team put all five of its runners in the top 10 in an Aug. 27 meet with Central Noble and Hamilton.
Hamilton had four finishers and Central Noble had three runners.
The Blazers’ Gezahagne Biddle was first overall at 18 minutes, 8.2 seconds. Teammate Konner Lower was second at 19:28.3.
Central Noble’s Noah Shepherd was third at 21:02.8. Hamilton’s Jordan Fuller placed fourth at 21:05.1.
EN tops Cougars
in tennis
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Central Noble 5-0 in a non-conference dual Friday. The Knights did not lose a game in the three matches that was played.
East Noble 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Lucas Denton (EN) def. Austin Smith 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Austin Fry 6-0, 6-0. 3. Vittorio Bona (EN) won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Connor Hesher-Max Bender (EN) def. Owen Darland-Aiden Miller 6-0, 6-0. 2. Joel Glass-Jordan Jollief (EN) won by forfeit.
JV Football Cougars fall to Eagles
ALBION — The Central Noble reserves fell to Columbia City 22-14 on Saturday.
Chase Spencer scored on a 5-yard run to give the Cougars their first score in the third quarter.
Cade Weber scored on a 31-yard scamper for the second Central Noble score with 13.7 seconds left in the game.
In Waterloo, the Baron junior varsity team beat the Railroaders 38-0 on Saturday.
