Ligonier rec center registering for flag football
LIGONIER — Registration for Youth Flag Football at the Recreation Center began Monday, Aug. 5 and will continue through Aug. 26.
Ages groups are 5-7 and 8-11. Games will be played on Saturday mornings on the youth football field at the Recreation Center.
Coaches are needed, and the cost to register is $25. Forms are available at the Recreation Center and will also be distributed through the schools. Call 894-7344 for more info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.