College Basketball Trine men come up short against Calvin
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team came up just short of defeating Calvin University Saturday afternoon, losing 55-54 in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association action.
The Thunder (10-7, 3-3 MIAA) were outrebounded by the Knights 37-19 and shot 35 percent from the field.
Mitch Geller finished the game with a game-high 23 points, shooting 9 for 11 and added five rebounds.
Nick Bowman had 13 points, with ten of them coming from the free throw line. He shot 10 for 12 from the charity stripe.
Luke Morrison led Calvin (10-6, 3-2 MIAA) with 18 points and a game-high six rebounds.
