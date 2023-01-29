FORT WAYNE — Garrett is building quite a wrestling dynasty in the northeast corner.
The Railroaders won their fourth straight Carroll Sectional on Saturday and will be sending 11 wrestlers out of 14 weight classes to next Saturday’s Carroll Regional.
Garrett tallied 240.5 points, besting second-place Carroll (195).
The rest of the 10-team field was rounded out by Bishop Dwenger in third (183), Columbia City fourth (168.5), Eastside fifth (104), Huntington North sixth (101), Northrop seventh (75), Concordia Lutheran eighth (66), Churubusco ninth (45.5) and Whitko 10th (37).
Garrett had individual sectional championships from Kameron Baker (25-8) at 106 pounds, from Hayden Brady (20-3) at 126, Xavier Nusbaum (19-9) at 132, Hayden Williams (20-12) at 138, and from Chase Leech (33-1) at 160.
The Railroaders’ other regional qualifiers were Jakob Jones (21-14), third at 113; Carter Fielden (27-6), runner-up at 120; James Orick-Maurer (17-17), runner-up at 145; Lane Gibson (23-11), fourth at 170; Jack O’Connor (27-6), runner-up at 195; and Marcellus McCormack (20-13), third at 285.
Eastside, meanwhile, got individual sectional crowns from Lane Snyder (23-7) at 113 and from Linkin Carter (30-7) at 120.
The Blazers’ other regional qualifiers will be Ethan Fike (30-11, runner-up at 126), Cody Collins (20-13, third at 132), and Briar Munsey (32-10, runner-up at 138).
Earning regional berths for Churubusco were two fourth-place finishers, Case Krider (20-17) at 132 and Cullim Geiger (7-21) at 152.
Cameron Lattimore (17-16) will be an regional alternate at 120 pounds for the Eagles. He finished fifth. Warner Ott (21-17) will be an alternate at 195 after finishing fifth as well.
