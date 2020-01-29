ANGOLA — Bellmont junior Morgan Shifferly caught some second-half magic, but it was not enough to complete the comeback.
The Squaws center scored 15 of her 17 points after halftime, but it wasn’t enough to overcome five fourth-quarter turnovers and a two-minute scoreless stretch in the final four minutes, as the Angola girls basketball team hung on to earn a 46-41 win Wednesday night, finishing the 2019-20 regular season on a 20-game win streak, and a perfect record in home games.
Senior forward Kayla Fenstermaker’s 17 points tied a game high, while junior Hanna Knoll added 11 points and Ally Lorntz netted eight points and dished out seven assists as the Hornets (21-2), who led by as many as 10 points in the second half, came back from as many as seven down on a night when turnovers were aplenty and Angola’s stars didn’t go off quite like they are accustomed to.
Fourteen of Fenstermaker’s points came in the first half, but she was relegated to the bench for nearly the entire third quarter with four fouls. Bellmont took advantage, switching its defense from a trap-man to a zone, and dominated the board while building its lead.
The Squaws scored the first 13 points of the third quarter, 11 coming from Shifferly — including seven points which came on second-chance attempts.
Angola, no stranger to scrappy, grind-it-out games, never flinched. Knoll’s three from the left corner, her second triple of the game, broke the Hornets out of their scoring slump, and ignited the home team to a 11-4 run spanning the end of the third quarter and into the fourth, which was capped by a free throw from Fenstermaker for the final go-ahead point.
The win gave the Hornets their longest winning streak since the 2011-12 season, when the team closed out the regular season with 21 consecutive victories.
Angola will have a chance to match that mark next week, when it opens up sectional play against host school Concordia in a rematch of last year’s championship contest.
