PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSAA Class 2A State Championship, Providence vs. Central Noble, WKJG-AM 1380, WHME (Ch. 46, South Bend), ihsaatv.org, 12:45 p.m.

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar, Golf Channel, 7 a.m. and 5 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play — Round of 16, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas, Golf Channel, 10 a.m.; NBC, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The JTBC Classic, Third Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif., Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

The Dubai World Cup Undercard: From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, FS2, 8 a.m.

The Dubai World Cup: From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, FS2, noon

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1 p.m.

The Louisiana Derby: From Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans, CNBC, 6 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula 1, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: practice, ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.; qualifying, ESPN2, 12:55 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1, 10 a.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pit Boss 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1, 4:30 p.m.

AMA Supercross: Round 12, Seattle, USA, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. NC State, Sweet Sixteen, Bridgeport, Conn., ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. Connecticut, Sweet Sixteen, Bridgeport, Conn., ESPN, 2 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Louisville, Sweet Sixteen, Wichita, Kan., ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: South Dakota vs. Michigan, Sweet Sixteen, Wichita, Kan., ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Duke at Syracuse, ESPNU, noon

Notre Dame at Virginia, ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Northwestern at Michigan, BTN, noon

Penn St. at Ohio St., BTN, 2:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NY Islanders at Boston, NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, ABC, 3 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Division II Tournament: NW Missouri St. vs. Augusta, Championship, Evansville, Ind., CBS, 3 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Villanova, Elite Eight, San Antonio, TBS, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Duke, Elite Eight, San Francisco, TBS, 8:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCAA Tournament: Minn. Duluth vs. Denver, Quarterfinal, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Minnesota St., Quarterfinal, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

ISU World Championships: Men’s Free Skate, Montpellier, France, USA, 4 p.m.

ISU World Championships: Free Dance, Montpellier, France, USA, 6 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 4 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweights), Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla., MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz., MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City, Surprise, Ariz., MLB Network, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Rutgers at Penn St., BTN, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Cruz, Dallas, FS2, 5 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY

MLR: Houston at Utah, FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Brooklyn at Miami, NBAtv, 8 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

NLL: Colorado at Panther City LC, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.