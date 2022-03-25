PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSAA Class 2A State Championship, Providence vs. Central Noble, WKJG-AM 1380, WHME (Ch. 46, South Bend), ihsaatv.org, 12:45 p.m.
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar, Golf Channel, 7 a.m. and 5 a.m. (Sunday)
PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play — Round of 16, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas, Golf Channel, 10 a.m.; NBC, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The JTBC Classic, Third Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif., Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING
The Dubai World Cup Undercard: From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, FS2, 8 a.m.
The Dubai World Cup: From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, FS2, noon
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1 p.m.
The Louisiana Derby: From Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans, CNBC, 6 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula 1, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: practice, ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.; qualifying, ESPN2, 12:55 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1, 10 a.m.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pit Boss 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, FS1, 4:30 p.m.
AMA Supercross: Round 12, Seattle, USA, 10 p.m.
TENNIS
Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. NC State, Sweet Sixteen, Bridgeport, Conn., ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. Connecticut, Sweet Sixteen, Bridgeport, Conn., ESPN, 2 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Louisville, Sweet Sixteen, Wichita, Kan., ESPN2, 4 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: South Dakota vs. Michigan, Sweet Sixteen, Wichita, Kan., ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Duke at Syracuse, ESPNU, noon
Notre Dame at Virginia, ACC Network, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Northwestern at Michigan, BTN, noon
Penn St. at Ohio St., BTN, 2:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NY Islanders at Boston, NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, ABC, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Division II Tournament: NW Missouri St. vs. Augusta, Championship, Evansville, Ind., CBS, 3 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Villanova, Elite Eight, San Antonio, TBS, 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Duke, Elite Eight, San Francisco, TBS, 8:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCAA Tournament: Minn. Duluth vs. Denver, Quarterfinal, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Minnesota St., Quarterfinal, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
ISU World Championships: Men’s Free Skate, Montpellier, France, USA, 4 p.m.
ISU World Championships: Free Dance, Montpellier, France, USA, 6 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 4 p.m.
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweights), Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla., MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz., MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City, Surprise, Ariz., MLB Network, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Rutgers at Penn St., BTN, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Cruz, Dallas, FS2, 5 p.m.
MEN’S RUGBY
MLR: Houston at Utah, FS1, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Brooklyn at Miami, NBAtv, 8 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
NLL: Colorado at Panther City LC, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
