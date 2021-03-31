Seth Gump enjoys cooking for the neighborhood — so he is right at home in downtown Butler.
In January, he opened Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ at 136 S. Broadway. where he offers small town BBQ with a big flavor.
The storefront is open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and sometimes on Fridays if Gump has a few hours to spare from his full time job. Last year, he served from a food truck at various locations in the area, moving around from football games and youth and church activities. Plans are to set up at some special events in the summer.
Menu favorites are his Screaming Chicken Sandwich which is topped with homemade cole slaw and homemade spicy ranch sauce. The Squealing Hog nachos feature pulled pork or chicken, cole slaw, nacho cheese and jalapenos.
His armadillo egg is also a fav — featuring a cheese-stuffed jalapeno wrapped in sausage and bacon, and then smoked to perfection and covered with sauce for $5.
For catering or orders, phone 260-92-4858.
Follow on Facebook for more specials and events.
