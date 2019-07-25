Kindergarten
1 box Kleenex or box of ziploc bags
2-24 count crayons
4 glue sticks
1 pair headphones *No earbuds please.
Grade 1
1 box Kleenex
24 count crayons
1 glue bottle & 2 glue sticks
Large pink eraser
Ticonderoga pencils (8)
School supply box
Headphones
Supplies to be purchased at school
(Money for these supplies should be sent the first day of school.)
Kindergarten – $5.00
Tri-rex Pencil w/eraser
Dry-erase markers (low odor)
Red communication folder
Grade 1 – $5.00
Blue communication folder
Expo Dry-erase markers (2)
