Kindergarten

1 box Kleenex or box of ziploc bags

2-24 count crayons

4 glue sticks

1 pair headphones *No earbuds please.

Grade 1

1 box Kleenex

24 count crayons

1 glue bottle & 2 glue sticks

Large pink eraser

Ticonderoga pencils (8)

School supply box

Headphones

Supplies to be purchased at school

(Money for these supplies should be sent the first day of school.)

Kindergarten – $5.00

Tri-rex Pencil w/eraser

Dry-erase markers (low odor)

Red communication folder

Grade 1 – $5.00

Blue communication folder

Expo Dry-erase markers (2)

