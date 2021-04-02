AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 16 people for criminal offenses during hearings Tuesday and Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Kerensa Leslie of the 800 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, received a 540-day suspended sentence and 540 days of probation for neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Robert D. Lane of the 2700 block of Reynolds Street, Fort Wayne, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation and was fined $250 for dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Matthew Traxler of the 9000 block of Wacousta Road, DeWitt, Michigan, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for two years and was fined $200. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Willard Brown III of the Northcrest Trailer Court, Butler, was sentenced to 270 days of incarceration and fined $100 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Jennifer Martin of the 2100 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was fined $100 for inhaling toxic vapors, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tyler Thompson of the 6300 block of C.R, 40, Butler, was fined $100 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joe Muzzillo of the 1200 block of Parkway Drive, Hudson, was fined $150 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Steven Moore of the 1300 block of West King Street, Garrett, was fined $250 for harboring a non-immunized dog, a Class B misdemeanor.
Mark Alspaugh of the 5100 block of North 250 East, Warsaw, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Quinton Hanes of the 3000 block of Southway Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except one day, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Charles Dunten of the 2200 block of Southway Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to eight days in jail, with credit for eight days served, and fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jerry Pomeroy of the 6200 block of S.R. 1, St. Joe, was sentenced to 54 days in jail and was fined $150 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 27 days served while the case was pending. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Brandi Osborne of the 12000 block of Madden Road, Churubusco, received a 60-day suspended sentence and was fined $200 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Colton Jaquay of the 1200 block of North C.R. 800 East, Avilla, received a 60-day suspended sentence and was fined $200 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Nia Miskel of the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive, Muskegon, Michigan, received a 60-day suspended sentence and was fined $200 for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Cody Beer of the 4400 block of West C.R. 400 South, Berne, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except six days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.