HUNTINGTON — The Leo girls cross country team placed sixth out of 16 teams during Saturday's Huntington North Invite, scoring 195 points. The boys team scored 316 to place 13th.
Renee Beaubien led the Lady Lions with a 23rd-place finish in 20:27. Also running for the girls team were Eden Norris (32nd), Megan Fuchs (39th), Taylor Stine (43rd), Lily Kissner (58th), Audrey Abel (60th) and Olivia Lashure (71st).
Carroll won the girls race with 48 points. Bishop Dwenger's Strzelecki was the individual champion, crossing the finish line in 17:35.5.
The Leo boys were led by junior Jackson Ringwood, who placed 58th overall in 17:55.9, followed by Tristian Alcantar (59th), Donovin Setser (60th), Joel FowerBaugh (61st), Tyler Hartleroad (78th), Aiden Delatorre (93rd) and Keaton Brown (99th).
Concordia placed first with the help of individual champion Reece Gibson (15:38.6).
