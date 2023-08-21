PREP GIRLS GOLF
Prairie Heights at Fairfield, 4:45 p.m.
Fremont at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Central Noble, Hamilton at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights, Concord at Elkhart Christian, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Westview at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.
Angola at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Wawasee at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
Fairfield at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
West Noble at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Northrop, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Westview at Goshen, 5 p.m.
Angola at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Woodlan, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
West Noble at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Whitko at Churubusco, 5:45 p.m.
Angola at New Haven, 6 p.m.
Wawasee at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Columbia City at Garrett, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Northrop, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Fremont at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Westview, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Pansophia Academy (Coldwater, Mich.), 6 p.m.
