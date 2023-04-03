KENDALLVILLE — Work to install a bigger culvert at Riley Road to allow boats to pass between Round Lake and Little Long Lake suffered a setback this week as the work area flooded over the weekend.
Whether the Friday night storm was to blame is not unclear, but what was clear was that lake water got back into the project area and erased some progress.
On Monday, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith gave the update to the Noble County Commissioners during their special meeting.
"Their water retention system, they got loose and I'm pretty sure one of them is floating out in the middle of the lake," Smith said. "They'll probably be doing cleanup work the rest of the week to get back to where they started this morning.
"They're coming up with a mitigation plan to get everything back," Smith said.
The culvert work is being done to create a larger passage in the choke point between the two lakes that runs under Riley Road. The county project is backed with $500,000 of funding from the local lake association that asked the county for the traversable improvement.
The county is also planning to dredge the channel on the south end of the culvert in Round Lake to improve passage for boats wanted to use the crossover.
In order to make that improvement, crews have had to block off the water from both lakes in order to create a dry space in between to work.
Smith said dewatering requirements and mishaps that can occur like this are why many contractors avoid doing this type of work on active waterways.
Smith also updated that the dredging work that will follow will actually put the total project over the budget of the $500,000 from the lake and the county funds plugged into it.
The county had sources of money that it can tap for the overage including American Rescue Fund funds or County Economic Development Income Tax earmarked for bridges, but Smith stressed that the county needs to get prices for the dredging work soon so that it can begin and they can know what that extra cost is going to be.
"We have a lot of options but the one option we don't have is time," Smith said. "The budget isn't as big of an issue, we can figure that out later, but we've got to keep the work moving."
Commissioner Gary Leatherman said they would be meeting with Noble County Surveyor Randy Sexton to discuss the dredging project and would keep it moving.
"We're going to get with Randy today to specifically talk about dredging," Leatherman said.
