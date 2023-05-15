Trine University’s track and field teams had athletes compete in a couple of last-chance meets over the weekend to get them qualified for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships, which take place May 25-27 in Rochester, New York.
Athletes were in Baldwin Wallace’s Harrison Dillard Twilight Friday in Berea, Ohio, and in the Saint Francis Fighting Chance Invitational Friday and Saturday in Joliet, Illinois.
In the Harrison Dillard Twilight, Jake Gladieux was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.46 seconds and Greysen Spohn placed eighth in 14.99 seconds. Evan Selby ran a personal-best time of 55.19 seconds in the 400 hurdles and finished 12th.
Throwers and distance runners went to Illinois for the Fighting Chance Invite. The leading performances were Lydia Randolph placing fourth in the women’s 10,000 in 38 minutes, 41.90 seconds and Theodore Samra finishing fourth in the men’s hammer throw with a throw of 175 feet.
Four Trine men ran in the 5,000 and were led by freshman Ryan Hoopingarner in eighth in the invitational race with a PR of 14:48.15. He is closing in on the school record that was set in 1979.
In heat races, Joseph Packard was 17th in 15:25.77, Matthew Edison was 19th in 15:28.55 and Jacob Myers was 26th in 15:47.09.
Brandan Cross was 18th in the men’s discus at 132-6, and Kendallville’s Madelyn Summers was 21st in the women’s hammer throw at 127-10. Brenna Medcalf finished 21st in the women’s 5,000 in 18:02.40.
National qualifiers will be announced by the NCAA early next week.
