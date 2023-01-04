ANGOLA — The Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District office has teamed up with the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts’ Urban Soil Health Program to present a free Soil Health Workshop on Saturday, Jan. 28.
This workshop is intended for gardeners and small-scale producers. Jamie Perry, Northeast Area Urban Soil Health Specialist, will discuss the impact of cover crops and how they can be implemented on a small scale in gardens and on small farms. In addition, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) District Conservationist Arthur Franke will discuss and demonstrate the value of cover crops.
The workshop is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. until noon at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola. Light refreshments will be provided.
Registration is required by Jan. 16 as space is limited. Call the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District at 665-3211, ext. 3 to register. If staff is not available, leave a message with your name, phone number and number of individuals attending.
