LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department is hosting its fourth-annual Honor Ride this Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. at the LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The annual event plays a vital role in raising the money needed to help fund several programs operated by the LCSO. Those include the department’s K-9 program, equipment and supplies for its Critical Response Team and the department’s Honor Guard program. All of those programs are operated without any support from tax dollars.
The cost to participate in the ride is $25. There is a $10 fee for an additional rider.
The annual event roams through nearly 50 miles of LaGrange County and riders will receive a police escort.
Registration starts at 11 a.m. Saturday. Kickstands go up at 1 p.m.
Food will be available for purchase at the fairgrounds before the ride begins. The first 150 people to register will receive a free t-shirt. Those who don’t ride can tag along in a car.
All proceeds go to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
