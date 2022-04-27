DeKalb County Relay for Life will host a Survivor Dinner at the YMCA of DeKalb County on Friday, May 20. Changes to the celebrations for cancer survivors are being made this year due to relay’s location change while construction is taking place at DeKalb High School. Pictured at a survivor breakfast prior to the pandemic, from left, are survivor Larry Seiler, caretaker Donna Seiler and survivor Joyce Boswell.