AUBURN — DeKalb County Relay for Life will host a survivor dinner Friday, May 20, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the YMCA of DeKalb County, Studio E, 533 North St., Auburn.
The main course is being donated by Salvatore’s of Auburn and the dessert and serving will be provided by Extension Homemakers clubs.
A response to reserve a meal is required by May 10. Cancer survivors who plan to attend should send their name, address, phone number and whether they are bringing a guest to athom102@gmail.com or mail to Amanda Thomas, 102 W. 14th St., Auburn In 46706. To register or for more information, go to relayforlife.org/dekalbcountyin.
Relay for Life will take place Saturday, May 21, from 4-10 p.m. in the grassy area across from YMCA aquatic center. The public is invited to attend. There will be ceremonies, a silent auction, luminaries, food trucks, walking and massages and games for children. The survivor ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. Please register online or at the registration booth before the ceremony.
For more information, call Amanda at 908-2917, Connie at 908-0458 or Donna at 341-8002.
