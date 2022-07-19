KENDALLVILLE — It's time to get funky.
Los Galaxy will bring their vibes to downtown Kendallville on Saturday, playing a free concert at the city's pocket park at Main and Rush streets, the second weekend concert to play in the new space.
Fort Wayne-based Los Galaxy is a fusion band that's been picking up some hype around northeast Indiana, taking a jazz sound and infusing it with a healthy dose of funk and a dash of Latin spice.
The six-man ensemble includes Takoda Collins on tenor sax, Ashton Morris on alto/tenor sax, Daniel Vaides on the keys, David Vaides on guitar, Jonathan Jehle on bass, and Zane Stackhouse on the drums.
Stackhouse is an East Noble alumnus, giving the band its Noble County connection.
"They have been receiving lots of recognition in Fort Wayne lately, playing at the Clyde Theater and most recently opening up for Ceelo Green at the Three Rivers Festival," Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said.
The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the pocket park and runs through 8 p.m.
Attendees will also be able to grab some food while at the park, with Common Grace Ministries grilling up porkburgers and dishing out coney dogs, with Hang10 Desserts providing ice cream and smoothies.
The event is family friendly and free. The concert is hosted by Historic Downtown Kendallville, the city's official Main Street organization previously known as Experience the Heart of Kendallville.
It's the second concert at the downtown pocket park after Autumn Grey was the first to take the stage in the park during the ribbon cutting and concert event back on April 30.
The pocket park was a labor of love of a group of dedicated local volunteers and city department heads, who designed and priced the park in house but then sought mostly private funding — the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission contributed $25,000 toward the project from tax-increment-financing dollars — to build it instead of relying solely on city tax funds.
The park sits on the site of a former long-abandoned and eyesore service station. The city went through local courts to have the building condemned and seized control of the property, then tore down the service station and cleared the lot in hopes of turning it into a small downtown park.
The pocket park group set a goal of $216,000 for the project to fund construction as well as maintenance for the annual landscaping costs for the next 20 years. It launched fundraising efforts in March 2021.
It raised the approximately $138,000 it needed for construction within six months and the pocket park started taking shape by September 2021.
