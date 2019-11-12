DeKalb wins first game 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save DeKalb 67, F.W. North Side 19 In Waterloo, the Barons won their first game of the season.DeKalb (1-2) will play at Angola Friday night. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Dekalb Game Sport Baron Season Waterloo North Side Angola Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles6 arrested following Avilla search warrantWawaka man charged with child molestWoman injured after being hit by tractorLakewood Park Christian boys basketball previewGarrett students hear Air Force veteranKendallville transfers middle school propertyTelework is critical to employeesCrash on U.S. 6 leaves one criticalRuth Stultz unveils plans for new schoolWolcottville man jailed on auto theft charges Images Videos CommentedI'm not too proud to turn on the heat (1)Democracy grows when it is shared (1) Top Ads KD117452 KD114449 KD117844 Top Jobs KD117550 KD116983 KD117729 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Mas wrestler pins hope on World Cup Swimmers raise funds for new equipment Bequest establishes Throop Scholarship Four downs: Bobcats playing as team before taking on complete UC Davis squad Fort Wayne International Airport outperforming peers on seats Vanish birds a topic of conversation Noble County's income tax rate below state average Looking Back
