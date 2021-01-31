Many people begin a new year determined to make positive changes in their lives. Some may aspire to read more books in the year ahead, while others may aim to master a new hobby. Professional goals also factor heavily into many people’s New Year’s resolutions.
In a 2019 survey of baby boomers, who are generally defined as people born between 1946 and 1964, the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the average person has 12 jobs in his or her lifetime. That means that the average professional is likely to change jobs at various points during his or her career.
Working professionals who have resolved to make a career change but don’t know where to begin can facilitate the process by determining what they want out of their next career. Knowing what to look for in a career can help people land a job they will enjoy, and might even prevent them from changing jobs as many as a dozen times before retirement.
• Salary: Few people would scoff at being offered higher salaries, but it’s important that professionals looking to change careers don’t place too great an emphasis on a high salary. A recent survey from the online career resource Indeed found that 58 percent of workers would accept a pay cut to change industries. That suggests that salary isn’t everything. However, established professionals no doubt also have an established quality of life, and some may not be comfortable if a lesser salary means they have to give up some of the luxuries they’ve grown accustomed to. Take some time to determine how much money you need to maintain your current quality of life and if giving up certain things, like the ability to travel or dine out whenever you’d like, is a price you’re willing to pay for a new career.
• Opportunity for advancement: A 2015 survey from the employment-oriented social media service LinkedIn found that the number one reason people switched jobs was related to opportunities for career advancement. The survey asked 10,000 people who recently left their jobs why they did so and 45 percent indicated they were concerned about the lack of opportunities for advancement at their old jobs. Switching careers is a significant decision that affects all aspects of professionals’ lives, including their families. When looking for a new career, look for one that provides opportunities for advancement after you get your foot in the door. If no such opportunities are available, you may soon find yourself switching jobs once again.
• Positive environment: It can be hard to gauge if a company you don’t work for fosters a positive or negative work environment, but exercising due diligence to determine this can have profound benefits. A 2008 study published in the International Journal on Disability and Human Development found that negative work environments contribute to insomnia, anxiety and depression. In addition, 36 percent of respondents to the LinkedIn survey indicated they left their old job due to dissatisfaction with the work environment. When looking for a new career, it’s important that professionals don’t overlook the value of a positive work environment.
Professionals who have resolved to change careers in the year ahead can make their transition more successful by recognizing certain variables that can make work more enjoyable.
