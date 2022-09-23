ANGOLA — As the end of the 2022 nonconference season beckons, the Trine University football team finds itself in a pretty good place. The Thunder are 3-0 with a home game against Centre (Ky.) today at 2:30 p.m.
Last week, according to head coach Troy Abbs, the Thunder put together a complete four-quarter game for the first time all season. Trine dominated Franklin on the road 55-21.
Trine senior quarterback Alex Price responded well to officially being named the starter last week. He lit up the Grizzles for 274 passing yards on 13-of-18 throws with three touchdown passes. Price also led the Thunder ground assault with 112 yards and a touchdown.
Senior backup signal caller Brett Kaylor relieved Price in the second half and completed 5-of-8 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Abbs said Price did a great job. “He made all his reads and did everything we asked him to do,” Abbs said.
Abbs said the entire team did a good job after he and his staff reviewed last week’s Franklin film.
“We’ve identified who we are,” Abbs said. “Roles have become a bit more defined. … I think that’s important. Every guy on the team, from the managers to the starting quarterback, needs to understand their role and perform it to the best of their ability.”
In Centre, the Thunder will see a team that just had its bye last week and is currently 2-0. Centre defeated Hanover 31-29 in Week 1 and bested Maryville 20-10 in Week 2.
The Colonels are led by junior quarterback Nick Osterman, who completed 10 passes for 145 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Abbs said his defense will have its hands full with Osterman. “He throws the ball well, and he’s very athletic,” Abbs said. “He runs the ball very well.
“They’re very big up front and they’ve got a couple of good running backs.”
The Colonels line up some of their bigger receivers as tight ends in a 2-point stance, which will be a bit of a different look, Abbs said. “It’s hard to duplicate that in practice, but we have some good tight ends,” Abbs said.
The Thunder are a “little banged up,” Abbs said, but otherwise in good shape injury-wise.
Trine will open the MIAA slate next week at home against Alma. It will be homecoming for the Thunder with a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Thunder Bolts
Trine will go to Hanover, which is Abbs’ alma mater, in Week 4 next season, then in 2024-25 will have a home-and-home with Defiance (Ohio) College. Week 3 is set as a crossover with the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Abbs said. He added that non-conference schedules can be a challenge and are set as far in advance as possible … In other MIAA action today, it’ll be Kalamazoo at Alfred (N.Y.); Hope at Northwestern (Minn.); Martin Luther (Minn.) at Alma; Olivet at Greenville (Ill.); Albion at Wisconsin-Eau Claire; and Finlandia (Mich.) at Adrian.
