Poor sleep quality can be caused by a number of factors, including several sleep disorders.
Perhaps the most common is sleep apnea, which can further be categorized into obstructive and central sleep apneas.
Obstructive sleep apnea, the more prevalent of the two, is caused when something obstructs the airway while the person is sleeping, said Amanda Watson, director of the respiratory therapy department and sleep center at DeKalb Health.
When a person sleeps almost everything in their body relaxes, including the tongue and the muscles and fat in the throat.
“When people sleep on their back (all of that) collapses down and obstructs the airway,” Watson said.
Central sleep apnea occurs when the brain doesn’t tell the body to inhale during sleep, she said.
Common signs of both apneas include snoring, being tired throughout the day or waking up gasping for air, Watson said. Sometimes it will be a bed partner who notices a person stops breathing at night.
Other symptoms may include waking up with headaches or a racing heart, acid reflux, being irritable or grouchy, and memory or concentration issues, Parkview Health Sleep Centers Medical Director Dr. Srinivasan Devanathan said.
Sleep apnea can occur in children as well, who may exhibit signs of hyperactivity rather than sleepiness, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Cardiopulmonary and Sleep Center Assistant Connie Reed said.
“Kids, when they’re really tired, they act up and they get really busy,” she said. “A lot of times kids who have sleep apnea, they’re showing their fatigue by their hyperactivity.”
Some common causes of sleep apnea include obesity, having a neck circumference of more than 17 inches for men and 16 inches for women, narrow airways, advanced age, genetics, and alcohol use, according to information from DeKalb Health.
Diagnosis of sleep apnea begins with a conversation with a family doctor followed by either an in-home or sleep center test.
Cameron also offers R-U-Sleeping, a monitor that patients can wear overnight to detect if there’s an obstruction or pause in their breathing, Reed said.
“The R-U-Sleeping program is a free test that is sent home overnight. Once it’s returned, usually the following morning, the information is given in a printout format which the patient can then discuss with their doctor,” Jenn Gibson, Cameron director of business development, community wellness and marketing, wrote in an email.
While R-U-Sleeping can’t detect a sleep disorder like sleep apnea, “it kind of gives them an idea that maybe you do need a sleep study,” she said.
Another tool that can help people determine if they need a sleep test is the Epworth sleepiness scale. The series of questions asks respondents to answer based on how likely they are to fall asleep during activities such as sitting and reading or sitting and talking to someone.
“The Epworth sleepiness scale is a great self-assessment to determine if you have sleep apnea,” Watson said.
Depending on the results of the sleep tests, doctors might order a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device or determine different pressure levels a person needs and order an AutoPAP device.
The next most common sleep disorder Watson said she sees is insomnia, or the inability to sleep at night.
Though insomnia can be treated with medication, doctors typically don’t like to keep people on them more than two or three months, Devanathan said.
Instead, sleep professionals will start looking at a person’s “sleep hygiene” to determine if they’re giving themselves the best conditions for a good night’s rest.
“What are their sleeping habits? Do they need a change in their lifestyle?” Watson said.
Another common sleep disorder is narcolepsy, where a person falls asleep “at the drop of a hat,” Watson said.
They may also experience symptoms such as loss of muscle tone, sleep paralysis and hallucinations, according to Parkview Health’s website.
A common test for narcolepsy is a multiple sleep latency test, Reed said.
“MSLT is a series of naps that follows an overnight study for people who have chronic sleepiness but do not have sleep apnea. Sometimes they have narcolepsy or they need medication and depending on what happens during this series of five naps, then they give them medication or some sort of treatment,” she said.
Other common sleep disorders include:
• Those involving the legs that make it difficult to sleep, such as restless leg syndrome, a pinched nerve or diabetes
• Abnormal behaviors in sleep such as sleep walking, sleep talking, nightmares and night terrors
• Parasomnia disorders such as grinding teeth, seizure disorders, loud sleep talking and dream behavior disorder, where people act out their dreams without recalling that they did so
• Difficulty getting or staying asleep
• Other mood disorders such as anxiety and depression
The variety of possible issues and treatments is why it is important to speak with a professional about a person’s troubled sleeping, Devanathan said.
