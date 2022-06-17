INDIANAPOLIS — The 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy completed its graduation ceremony Thursday in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda., welcoming 18 new state troopers including three who will join northeast Indiana area districts.
Opening remarks were made by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter followed by a commencement address from Jerome Ezell, a retired Indiana State Police Major.
After the commencement address, the oath of office for the 18 new State Police officers was delivered by The Honorable Justice Christopher M. Goff, of the Indiana Supreme Court. Each new trooper was then presented their badge and official identification by Superintendent Carter and his staff.
Thursday's graduation marked the culmination of 23 weeks of intense training which totaled more than 1,100 hours. Some subject areas of training included criminal and traffic law, de-escalation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training, and a host of other academic subjects related to modern policing.
Each graduating trooper will be assigned to one of 14 State Police Posts across Indiana. Once at their assigned district, the new troopers will spend the next three months working side by side with a series of experienced Field Training Officers. The purpose of the field training is to put to practical application the training received throughout the formal academy training.
Upon successful completion of field training, the new troopers will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and will begin solo patrol in their assigned district.
The 82nd class had three troopers who will join districts serving northeast Indiana. Those include:
• Trooper Bryce Kanning, Columbia City, Fort Wayne district
• Trooper Austin Slone, Pierceton, Indiana Toll Road district
• Trooper John Streeter, Angola, Indiana Toll Road district
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.