Kiwanis Club kicks off pork loin cooks
ANGOLA — The 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club of Angola is kicking off its 2023 Pork Loin Cook season this Saturday.
The sale will be held in the the Aspen Dental parking lot, 1555 N. Wayne St., Angola.
Hot and fresh grilled pork loin sandwiches will be ready for purchase at 10 a.m.
The Kiwanis will hold future pork loin cooks at the same location on the following Saturdays: June 10, June 24, July 8, July 22 and Aug. 5.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers, dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Profits from the Kiwanis' fundraising events enhance the lives of Steuben County youth, as well as Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis.
