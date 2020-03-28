Wolcottville at a Glance

Population: 1,015, split nearly evenly between LaGrange and Noble counties

Government: Town council, clerk-treasurer

Police: Wolcottville Police Department

Fire: Johnson Township Volunteer Fire Department

Health: Parkview LaGrange Hospital

Utilities: Water, sewer and garbage services are provided by the town, Electric: LaGrange County REMC Natural Gas: NIPSCO Phone: CenturyLink, LigTel Internet: Mediacom, CenturyLink, LigTel

Education: Lakeland School Corporation, East Noble School Corporation

Parks: Taylor Park, Wolcott Park, Martin Park

Events: Ribs @ Rogers, National Day of the Cowboy

Attractions: Indian Lakes chain

Important Numbers & Addresses

Town Hall: A: 103 Myers St. P: 854-3151

Police: A: 103 W. Myers St. P: 854-2930 Town Marshal: Ryan Kauffman

Fire: A: 600 W. County Line Road P: 854-4545 Fire Chief: Kelly Landers

Hospital: A: 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange P: 463-9000

Post Office: A: 105 N. Main St. P: 854-2314 Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Nearest Recycling/Compost Center: Rome City

