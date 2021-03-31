It is said there is only one way to eat an elephant — one bite at a time.
Planning for our first Northeast Indiana Eats seemed just as daunting a task — where do you begin to write about the hundreds of wonderful eateries in our area?
Last year’s inaugural edition was canceled due to closures and safety measures in response to the pandemic. Over the past year, restaurant owners thought outside the box, offering delivery, pick up service, catering and other methods to keep their doors open.
With plans for spring openings and outdoor dining, people are ready to get out and enjoy eating out once more. Many folks were quick to suggest their favorite places, from upscale to drive-ins.
This year, we will be focusing on historic restaurants, off the beaten path sites, barbecue restaurants, family recipes, and traveling the famous Hoosier Monster Tenderloin trail, among others.
Future guides will feature steak houses, food trucks, desserts and many more topics — so stay tuned. And enjoy.
— Sue Carpenter
Editor
