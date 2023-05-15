ANGOLA — Trine University’s softball team will host in a four-team double-elimination regional in the 62-team NCAA Division III Tournament Thursday through Saturday at SportONE/Parkview Field.
Coach Donnie Danklefsen’s Thunder (35-4) are the regular season and tournament champions in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and will make their 14th NCAA Tournament appearance. They will play Waynesburg, Pa. (29-8), in a first-round game of the regional Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
The other first-round game will pit Wartburg, Iowa (23-16), against Millikin, Ill. (30-9).
Waynesburg is the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament champion and that conference’s regular season runner-up.
Wartburg received the automatic bid out of the American River Conference. Trine opened its season with a 6-4 victory over the Knights in eight innings on March 4 in Winter Haven, Fla.
The Big Blue from Millikin won the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Tournament.
Gill, Hill honored
Trine senior outfielder Anna Gill was named MIAA Position Player of the week and Thunder freshman left-hander Debbie Hill was named the MIAA Pitcher of the Week.
Gill played in all three Trine games in the MIAA Tournament in left field in place of an injured Ellie Trine and had two hits, scored a run and played very well defensively.
Gill made a diving catch on the warning track on a long Carley Dole fly ball with two Calvin runners in scoring position to end the top of the third inning of the winner’s bracket semifinal game on Thursday.
Hill won both of her starts in the MIAA Tournament. In 12 innings, she had a 0.58 earned run average, allowed eight hits and two walks and struck out 15.
Offensively, Hill hit .429 (3-7) with two home runs and had a .636 on-base percentage.
