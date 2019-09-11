When it comes to finding the right nurse for your health care organization — or for finding out which type of nurse you want to become – there are many levels of nursing to keep in mind.
Read on for the various positions that make up a well-rounding nursing staff.
Chief Nursing Officer
The executive leader of the nursing department, chief nursing officers provide the vision, management and implementation of programs and services for the health care organization.
This can include inpatient services, surgery, emergency, laboratory, rehab services, diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, performance improvement, behavioral health and educational services. CNOs generally have more than 10 years of nursing leadership experience and are well-versed in collaborating at the executive level with administrators and other chief leadership professionals.
Charge Nurse
Hired to lead, mentor and motivate nursing professionals, the charge nurse oversees all departmental functions. This includes ensuring best practice, quality care for patients and compliance across basic nursing services, wound care, dialysis and emergency care. Charge nurses must be equipped with people skills and bedside manner. As the industry turns to a more hospitality-minded approach with the patient experience at the forefront of service, these people skills cannot be understated.
CNAs and LPNs
Certified nursing assistants assist in daily tasks and patient care functions, such as feeding, bathing and mobility support. They also clean rooms, answer patient calls and report to charge nurses any incidents or issues.
LPNs accrue exceptional skills in clinical management, assessment and patient documentation. The CNA and LPN fields are competitive but accessible for new college grads. They can be great ways to get your feet wet in the nursing field or can provide long-term opportunities for sustainable careers.
Registered Nurse
RNs represent one of the fastest-growing fields in the industry. Their roles change on a daily basis, making the job an attractive one for professionals seeking diversity and the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives. Some general tasks include coordinating patient care, assisting with exams and surgeries, administering medication and collaborating with physicians on critical decision-making.
Each hospital or health care organization may have differing job descriptions for its nursing professionals. Always check into specific tasks and assignments before signing on as a full-time contributor.
