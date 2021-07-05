FREMONT — Tommy Cook won both late model features and Cliff Bennett took both mini-stock features to highlight racing action at Angola Motorsport Speedway Saturday night.
It was also double feature night in the modified division. Stephen Minich Jr. won the first modified mixer feature that was made up from a rainout a couple of weeks back. Connor Landis was first in the other modified feature.
The other feature winners at AMS Saturday were Brad Whetzel in the street stocks and Tom Minick in the front wheel drives.
In the late model feature made up from June 19, Al Berry was second to Cook. Austin May was third with Evan Park fourth and Shawn Grace fifth.
In the other late model main, Dager was second to Cook. Jeremy Wallen was third, followed by Brent Jack, then Grace in fifth place.
In the mini-stock feature made up from June 19, Justin Dubois was runner-up to Bennett. Dylan Huffman was third, followed by Chris Bennett and Art Smith to round out the top five.
In the other mini-stock feature won by Bennett, Thompson was second followed by Dubois, Huffman and Chris Bennett to round out the top five.
In the modified mixer feature, Minich Jr. won with Jason Timmerman second, Jordan Gatton third, Landis in fourth and Erik Schaeffer placing fifth.
In the other modified feature, Johnathon Gatton was second to Landis. Schaeffer was third, followed by Jordan Gatton and Minich Jr. to round out the top five.
In the street stocks, Zach Henderson was second to Whetzel. John Gibson finished with Roy Barrquillo fourth and Scott Whetzel in fifth place.
In the front wheel drive main event, Minick took the checkered flag with Chip Heintzelman second, Derek Simon third, Chris Harman fourth and Tyler Steury fifth.
A couple big features that will draw racers from will from the tri-state area will highlight the racing program this coming Saturday at AMS. There will be a CRA late model sportsman feature race that will last 75 laps with $1,000 going to the winner. The Vores Compact Touring Series will have the Vore’s Cup 35-lap feature that will draw some of the best front wheel drive racing in the region to the Angola high banks. That feature winner will win $2,000.
Prairie Heights graduate Cassten Everidge is the season points leader in the CRA late model sportsman division with 278 points. He is five points ahead of second-place driver Billy Hudson.
The CRA Junior Late Models will also be in action with three of AMS’ weekly divisions: the modifieds, street stocks and front wheel drives.
In other racing action recently involving area drivers, Auburn’s Tanner Jack placed sixth in in the Dayton 100 on June 27. That was a JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour race held at Kil-Kare Raceway in Xenia, Ohio.
