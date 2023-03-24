Prep Softball Knights, Dwenger down Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — East Noble defeated Prarie Heights 18-5 in five innings Thursday evening to start the year at 1-0, while Bishop Dwenger was a 9-3 winner over the Panthers on Tuesday.
The Knights put up 14 hits against the Panthers.
In Tuesday’s game against the Saints, Elly Coney drove in two of the Panthers’ runs and Olivia Boots drove in the other with a double.
Emma Allen had two hits for Heights (0-2 overall) and Savana Phares also doubled. Allen and MaKenzie Williams stole bases.
Emily McCrea pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Panthers, allowing five hits and striking out nine.
Bishop Dwenger’s Melanie Lapp was the winner in the circle for the Saints, and Elianna Noll paced them at the plate, hitting 2-for-3 with three runs batted in, and a run scored.
College Softball Thunder announce schedule changes
ANGOLA — Trine’s softball team announced on Thursday that its doubleheader against Ohio Northern, now scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m., will be at Trine.
The Thunder have also added a doubleheader against Spalding University (Ky.) for Thursday, March 30 at 1 p.m. and will be played at Greyhound Park-Baumgartner Field on University of Indianapolis’ campus.
