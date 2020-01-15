ANGOLA — Students from Trine University’s main campus have named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 term.
To earn president’s list honors, a main campus student must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade-point average between 3.75 and 4.0.
Area students named to the fall president’s list include:
• Holli Nickels of Harlan, majoring in surgical technology;
• Emily Ball of Auburn, majoring in elementary education/special ed dual licensure;
• Jacob Barkey of Auburn, majoring in civil engineering;
• Jack Beakas of Auburn, majoring in civil engineering;
• Kole Elkins of Hudson, majoring in mechanical engineering;
• Naomi Gollmer of Auburn, majoring in marketing;
• Ciera Halferty of Auburn, majoring in accounting;
• Mikayla Harper of Kendallville, majoring in exercise science;
• Audri Hayward of Hudson, majoring in psychology-BS;
• Olivia Marsh of Auburn, majoring in elementary education;
• Renea Martin of LaOtto, majoring in criminal justice-BS;
• Camden Miller of Butler, majoring in sport management;
• Andrea Oster of Waterloo, majoring in elementary education;
• Julia Pate of Newburgh, majoring in exercise science-pre physical therapy 3+3;
• Ryan Poling of Huntertown, majoring in design engineering technology.
• Logan Sagstetter of Auburn, majoring in exercise science;
• Ariel Shutt of Wolcottville, majoring in exercise science;
• Mario Villegas-Gonzalez of Huntertown, majoring in exercise science-pre physical therapy 3+3;
• Kyra Warren of Kendallville, majoring in mechanical engineering;
• Megan Weesner of Hamilton, majoring in social studies education;
• Brooke Wilber of LaOtto, majoring in elementary education; and
• Samantha Yant of Kendallville, majoring in math education.
In addition, students from TrineOnline were named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 term. To earn president’s list honors, a TrineOnline student must complete a minimum of 12 hours and earn a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0.
Area online students named to the president’s list include:
• Jamie Budreau of Kendallville, majoring in management;
• Kimberly Burkholder of Hamilton, majoring in criminal justice-BS;
• Christopher Clark of Hamilton, majoring in applied management;
• Courtney Hanna of Wolcottville, majoring in psychology-BS;
• Briann Hildenbrand of Huntertown, majoring in applied management;
• Patrick Hook of Kendallville, majoring in accounting;
• Leah Jenkins of Hamilton, majoring in human resource management;
• Chase Norton of Auburn, majoring in health care administration.
• Seth Price of Waterloo, majoring in Associate in business administration.
TrineOnline allows students to complete associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degree at their own pace, in a convenient online setting.
